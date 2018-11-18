All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 20 14 5 1 29 74 58 Toronto 20 14 6 0 28 70 51 Columbus 20 12 6 2 26 69 63 Buffalo 20 12 6 2 26 60 56 Boston 20 11 6 3 25 58 49 Montreal 20 11 6 3 25 66 65 N.Y. Islanders 18 10 6 2 22 61 49 N.Y. Rangers 20 10 8 2 22 61 64 Washington 19 9 7 3 21 63 63 Ottawa 20 9 8 3 21 70 81 Detroit 20 9 9 2 20 57 65 Philadelphia 20 9 9 2 20 63 71 Carolina 19 8 8 3 19 51 58 New Jersey 18 8 8 2 18 54 59 Florida 17 7 7 3 17 54 57 Pittsburgh 18 7 8 3 17 60 61 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 20 14 5 1 29 67 47 Minnesota 20 12 6 2 26 64 54 San Jose 21 11 7 3 25 68 64 Winnipeg 18 11 5 2 24 55 45 Calgary 20 11 8 1 23 62 61 Dallas 19 10 7 2 22 52 50 Colorado 19 9 6 4 22 67 56 Vancouver 22 10 10 2 22 67 78 Anaheim 21 8 9 4 20 45 61 Arizona 19 9 9 1 19 49 48 Edmonton 19 9 9 1 19 54 60 Chicago 20 7 8 5 19 53 69 St. Louis 18 7 8 3 17 56 57 Vegas 20 8 11 1 17 50 58 Los Angeles 19 6 12 1 13 39 61

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Buffalo 2, Winnipeg 1, SO

Dallas 1, Boston 0, OT

Los Angeles 2, Chicago 1, SO

Washington 3, Colorado 2, OT

Toronto 2, Anaheim 1, OT

St. Louis 4, Vegas 1

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 5, OT

Detroit 3, New Jersey 2, OT

Buffalo 3, Minnesota 2

Ottawa 6, Pittsburgh 4

Montreal 3, Vancouver 2

Columbus 4, Carolina 1

N.Y. Rangers 4, Florida 2

Boston 2, Arizona 1

Nashville 5, Los Angeles 3

Calgary 4, Edmonton 2

San Jose 4, St. Louis 0

Sunday's Games

Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Washington at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.