Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, center, gestures beside Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, left, and Papua New Guinea Prime Minister Peter
Chinese President Xi Jinping listens during the IMF informal dialogue on the State of the Regional & Global Economy as part of APEC meet activities at
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, right, talks beside New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during the Leaders Electrification Project meeting as pa
From left, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Papua New Guinea Prime Minister Peter O'Neill and U.S. Vice Pres
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte attends an International Monetary Fund (IMF) informal dialogue session at APEC Haus in Port Moresby, Papua New G
Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, help Chilean President Sebastian Pinera, center, during the famil
From left, Mexico's Undersecretary of Foreign Trade Juan Carlos Baker Pineda, Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arder
From left, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Papua New Guinea Prime Minister
PORT MORESBY, Papua New Guinea (AP) — A meeting of world leaders in Papua New Guinea has highlighted divisions between global powers the U.S. and China and a growing competition for influence in the usually neglected South Pacific.
The 21 nations at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Port Moresby struggled to bridge differences on issues such as trade protectionism, making it likely their final statement Sunday will be an anodyne document.
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and China's President Xi Jinping traded barbs in speeches on Saturday. Pence accused China of intellectual property theft, forced technology transfers and unfair trading practices.
In Port Moresby, the impact of China's aid and loans is highly visible but the U.S. and allies are countering with efforts to finance infrastructure in Papua New Guinea and other island states.