|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|13
|4
|.765
|—
|Philadelphia
|11
|7
|.611
|2½
|Boston
|9
|7
|.563
|3½
|Brooklyn
|7
|10
|.412
|6
|New York
|4
|12
|.250
|8½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Orlando
|8
|8
|.500
|—
|Charlotte
|7
|8
|.467
|½
|Miami
|6
|9
|.400
|1½
|Washington
|5
|10
|.333
|2½
|Atlanta
|3
|13
|.188
|5
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|11
|4
|.733
|—
|Indiana
|10
|6
|.625
|1½
|Detroit
|7
|6
|.538
|3
|Chicago
|4
|13
|.235
|8
|Cleveland
|2
|12
|.143
|8½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|9
|5
|.643
|—
|New Orleans
|9
|7
|.563
|1
|Houston
|8
|7
|.533
|1½
|San Antonio
|7
|7
|.500
|2
|Dallas
|7
|8
|.467
|2½
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Portland
|10
|5
|.667
|—
|Oklahoma City
|9
|5
|.643
|½
|Denver
|10
|6
|.625
|½
|Utah
|8
|8
|.500
|2½
|Minnesota
|7
|9
|.438
|3½
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|10
|5
|.667
|1
|L.A. Lakers
|8
|7
|.533
|3
|Sacramento
|8
|8
|.500
|3½
|Phoenix
|3
|11
|.214
|7½
___
|Friday's Games
Boston 123, Toronto 116, OT
Brooklyn 115, Washington 104
Indiana 99, Miami 91
Philadelphia 113, Utah 107
Memphis 112, Sacramento 104
Minnesota 112, Portland 96
New Orleans 129, New York 124
Milwaukee 123, Chicago 104
|Saturday's Games
L.A. Clippers 127, Brooklyn 119
Indiana 97, Atlanta 89
New Orleans 125, Denver 115
Orlando 130, L.A. Lakers 117
Philadelphia 122, Charlotte 119, OT
Utah 98, Boston 86
Houston 132, Sacramento 112
Toronto 122, Chicago 83
Dallas 112, Golden State 109
Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Memphis at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Miami, 6 p.m.
New York at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Portland at Washington, 6 p.m.
Golden State at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Boston at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Utah at Indiana, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Denver at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
L.A. Clippers at Washington, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at New York, 7:30 p.m.