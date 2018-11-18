|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|20
|14
|5
|1
|29
|74
|58
|7-3-0
|7-2-1
|4-2-0
|Toronto
|20
|14
|6
|0
|28
|70
|51
|5-5-0
|9-1-0
|2-2-0
|Columbus
|20
|12
|6
|2
|26
|69
|63
|5-4-1
|7-2-1
|3-1-1
|Buffalo
|20
|12
|6
|2
|26
|60
|56
|6-2-1
|6-4-1
|4-2-0
|Boston
|20
|11
|6
|3
|25
|58
|49
|7-2-0
|4-4-3
|5-1-0
|Montreal
|20
|11
|6
|3
|25
|66
|65
|6-3-1
|5-3-2
|2-2-3
|N.Y. Islanders
|18
|10
|6
|2
|22
|61
|49
|5-1-2
|5-5-0
|7-0-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|20
|10
|8
|2
|22
|61
|64
|7-3-0
|3-5-2
|1-2-1
|Washington
|19
|9
|7
|3
|21
|63
|63
|5-3-2
|4-4-1
|2-2-1
|Ottawa
|20
|9
|8
|3
|21
|70
|81
|7-3-2
|2-5-1
|5-4-1
|Detroit
|20
|9
|9
|2
|20
|57
|65
|5-4-1
|4-5-1
|1-5-0
|Philadelphia
|20
|9
|9
|2
|20
|63
|71
|4-6-1
|5-3-1
|1-3-0
|Carolina
|19
|8
|8
|3
|19
|51
|58
|4-4-2
|4-4-1
|2-2-1
|New Jersey
|18
|8
|8
|2
|18
|54
|59
|6-1-2
|2-7-0
|4-2-0
|Florida
|17
|7
|7
|3
|17
|54
|57
|3-3-1
|4-4-2
|1-0-2
|Pittsburgh
|18
|7
|8
|3
|17
|60
|61
|3-5-1
|4-3-2
|1-4-1
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Nashville
|19
|13
|5
|1
|27
|62
|44
|5-3-0
|8-2-1
|4-0-0
|Minnesota
|20
|12
|6
|2
|26
|64
|54
|6-2-2
|6-4-0
|5-2-0
|Winnipeg
|18
|11
|5
|2
|24
|55
|45
|8-2-2
|3-3-0
|3-2-0
|San Jose
|20
|10
|7
|3
|23
|64
|64
|6-3-1
|4-4-2
|3-1-0
|Dallas
|19
|10
|7
|2
|22
|52
|50
|7-3-1
|3-4-1
|1-1-1
|Colorado
|19
|9
|6
|4
|22
|67
|56
|4-2-2
|5-4-2
|1-3-0
|Vancouver
|22
|10
|10
|2
|22
|67
|78
|5-3-0
|5-7-2
|2-2-0
|Calgary
|19
|10
|8
|1
|21
|58
|59
|4-3-1
|6-5-0
|2-3-0
|Anaheim
|21
|8
|9
|4
|20
|45
|61
|5-3-4
|3-6-0
|3-3-2
|Edmonton
|18
|9
|8
|1
|19
|52
|56
|4-3-1
|5-5-0
|0-0-0
|Arizona
|19
|9
|9
|1
|19
|49
|48
|5-4-0
|4-5-1
|2-1-0
|Chicago
|20
|7
|8
|5
|19
|53
|69
|4-3-3
|3-5-2
|3-1-1
|St. Louis
|17
|7
|7
|3
|17
|56
|53
|5-5-1
|2-2-2
|1-4-3
|Vegas
|20
|8
|11
|1
|17
|50
|58
|5-3-1
|3-8-0
|2-0-1
|Los Angeles
|18
|6
|11
|1
|13
|36
|56
|4-6-1
|2-5-0
|1-1-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Friday's Games
Buffalo 2, Winnipeg 1, SO
Dallas 1, Boston 0, OT
Los Angeles 2, Chicago 1, SO
Washington 3, Colorado 2, OT
Toronto 2, Anaheim 1, OT
St. Louis 4, Vegas 1
|Saturday's Games
Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 5, OT
Detroit 3, New Jersey 2, OT
Buffalo 3, Minnesota 2
Ottawa 6, Pittsburgh 4
Montreal 3, Vancouver 2
Columbus 4, Carolina 1
N.Y. Rangers 4, Florida 2
Boston 2, Arizona 1
Los Angeles at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.
New Jersey at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Vegas at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Washington at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Florida at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.