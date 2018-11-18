  1. Home
By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/11/18 11:24
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 13 4 .765
Philadelphia 11 7 .611
Boston 9 7 .563
Brooklyn 7 10 .412 6
New York 4 12 .250
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Orlando 8 8 .500
Charlotte 7 8 .467 ½
Miami 6 9 .400
Washington 5 10 .333
Atlanta 3 13 .188 5
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 11 4 .733
Indiana 10 6 .625
Detroit 7 6 .538 3
Chicago 4 13 .235 8
Cleveland 2 12 .143
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 9 5 .643
New Orleans 9 7 .563 1
Houston 8 7 .533
San Antonio 7 7 .500 2
Dallas 6 8 .429 3
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Portland 10 5 .667
Oklahoma City 9 5 .643 ½
Denver 10 6 .625 ½
Utah 8 8 .500
Minnesota 7 9 .438
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 12 4 .750
L.A. Clippers 10 5 .667
L.A. Lakers 8 7 .533
Sacramento 8 8 .500 4
Phoenix 3 11 .214 8

___

Friday's Games

Boston 123, Toronto 116, OT

Brooklyn 115, Washington 104

Indiana 99, Miami 91

Philadelphia 113, Utah 107

Memphis 112, Sacramento 104

Minnesota 112, Portland 96

New Orleans 129, New York 124

Milwaukee 123, Chicago 104

Saturday's Games

L.A. Clippers 127, Brooklyn 119

Indiana 97, Atlanta 89

New Orleans 125, Denver 115

Orlando 130, L.A. Lakers 117

Philadelphia 122, Charlotte 119, OT

Utah 98, Boston 86

Houston 132, Sacramento 112

Toronto 122, Chicago 83

Golden State at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Memphis at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Miami, 6 p.m.

New York at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Portland at Washington, 6 p.m.

Golden State at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Utah at Indiana, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Denver at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Clippers at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at New York, 7:30 p.m.