All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 20 14 5 1 29 74 58 7-3-0 7-2-1 4-2-0 Toronto 20 14 6 0 28 70 51 5-5-0 9-1-0 2-2-0 Columbus 20 12 6 2 26 69 63 5-4-1 7-2-1 3-1-1 Buffalo 20 12 6 2 26 60 56 6-2-1 6-4-1 4-2-0 Montreal 20 11 6 3 25 66 65 6-3-1 5-3-2 2-2-3 Boston 19 10 6 3 23 56 48 7-2-0 3-4-3 5-1-0 N.Y. Islanders 18 10 6 2 22 61 49 5-1-2 5-5-0 7-0-0 N.Y. Rangers 20 10 8 2 22 61 64 7-3-0 3-5-2 1-2-1 Washington 19 9 7 3 21 63 63 5-3-2 4-4-1 2-2-1 Ottawa 20 9 8 3 21 70 81 7-3-2 2-5-1 5-4-1 Detroit 20 9 9 2 20 57 65 5-4-1 4-5-1 1-5-0 Philadelphia 20 9 9 2 20 63 71 4-6-1 5-3-1 1-3-0 Carolina 19 8 8 3 19 51 58 4-4-2 4-4-1 2-2-1 New Jersey 18 8 8 2 18 54 59 6-1-2 2-7-0 4-2-0 Florida 17 7 7 3 17 54 57 3-3-1 4-4-2 1-0-2 Pittsburgh 18 7 8 3 17 60 61 3-5-1 4-3-2 1-4-1 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Nashville 19 13 5 1 27 62 44 5-3-0 8-2-1 4-0-0 Minnesota 20 12 6 2 26 64 54 6-2-2 6-4-0 5-2-0 Winnipeg 18 11 5 2 24 55 45 8-2-2 3-3-0 3-2-0 San Jose 20 10 7 3 23 64 64 6-3-1 4-4-2 3-1-0 Dallas 19 10 7 2 22 52 50 7-3-1 3-4-1 1-1-1 Colorado 19 9 6 4 22 67 56 4-2-2 5-4-2 1-3-0 Vancouver 22 10 10 2 22 67 78 5-3-0 5-7-2 2-2-0 Calgary 19 10 8 1 21 58 59 4-3-1 6-5-0 2-3-0 Anaheim 21 8 9 4 20 45 61 5-3-4 3-6-0 3-3-2 Arizona 18 9 8 1 19 48 46 5-3-0 4-5-1 2-1-0 Edmonton 18 9 8 1 19 52 56 4-3-1 5-5-0 0-0-0 Chicago 20 7 8 5 19 53 69 4-3-3 3-5-2 3-1-1 St. Louis 17 7 7 3 17 56 53 5-5-1 2-2-2 1-4-3 Vegas 20 8 11 1 17 50 58 5-3-1 3-8-0 2-0-1 Los Angeles 18 6 11 1 13 36 56 4-6-1 2-5-0 1-1-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Buffalo 2, Winnipeg 1, SO

Dallas 1, Boston 0, OT

Los Angeles 2, Chicago 1, SO

Washington 3, Colorado 2, OT

Toronto 2, Anaheim 1, OT

St. Louis 4, Vegas 1

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 5, OT

Detroit 3, New Jersey 2, OT

Buffalo 3, Minnesota 2

Ottawa 6, Pittsburgh 4

Montreal 3, Vancouver 2

Columbus 4, Carolina 1

N.Y. Rangers 4, Florida 2

Boston at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Washington at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.