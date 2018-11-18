All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 20 14 5 1 29 74 58 Toronto 20 14 6 0 28 70 51 Buffalo 20 12 6 2 26 60 56 Montreal 19 10 6 3 23 63 63 Boston 19 10 6 3 23 56 48 Detroit 20 9 9 2 20 57 65 Ottawa 19 8 8 3 19 64 77 Florida 16 7 6 3 17 52 53 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Columbus 19 11 6 2 24 65 62 N.Y. Islanders 18 10 6 2 22 61 49 Washington 19 9 7 3 21 63 63 N.Y. Rangers 19 9 8 2 20 57 62 Philadelphia 20 9 9 2 20 63 71 Carolina 18 8 7 3 19 50 54 New Jersey 18 8 8 2 18 54 59 Pittsburgh 17 7 7 3 17 56 55 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 19 13 5 1 27 62 44 Minnesota 20 12 6 2 26 64 54 Winnipeg 18 11 5 2 24 55 45 Dallas 19 10 7 2 22 52 50 Colorado 19 9 6 4 22 67 56 Chicago 20 7 8 5 19 53 69 St. Louis 17 7 7 3 17 56 53 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA San Jose 20 10 7 3 23 64 64 Vancouver 21 10 9 2 22 65 75 Calgary 19 10 8 1 21 58 59 Anaheim 21 8 9 4 20 45 61 Arizona 18 9 8 1 19 48 46 Edmonton 18 9 8 1 19 52 56 Vegas 20 8 11 1 17 50 58 Los Angeles 18 6 11 1 13 36 56

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Buffalo 2, Winnipeg 1, SO

Dallas 1, Boston 0, OT

Los Angeles 2, Chicago 1, SO

Washington 3, Colorado 2, OT

Toronto 2, Anaheim 1, OT

St. Louis 4, Vegas 1

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 5, OT

Detroit 3, New Jersey 2, OT

Buffalo 3, Minnesota 2

Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Washington at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.