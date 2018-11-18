  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/11/18 09:29
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 12 4 .750
Boston 9 6 .600
Philadelphia 10 7 .588
Brooklyn 7 10 .412
New York 4 12 .250 8
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Charlotte 7 7 .500
Orlando 7 8 .467 ½
Miami 6 9 .400
Washington 5 10 .333
Atlanta 3 12 .200
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 11 4 .733
Indiana 9 6 .600 2
Detroit 7 6 .538 3
Chicago 4 12 .250
Cleveland 2 12 .143
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 9 5 .643
New Orleans 8 7 .533
San Antonio 7 7 .500 2
Houston 7 7 .500 2
Dallas 6 8 .429 3
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 10 5 .667
Portland 10 5 .667
Oklahoma City 9 5 .643 ½
Utah 7 8 .467 3
Minnesota 7 9 .438
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 12 4 .750
L.A. Clippers 10 5 .667
L.A. Lakers 8 6 .571 3
Sacramento 8 7 .533
Phoenix 3 11 .214 8

___

Friday's Games

Boston 123, Toronto 116, OT

Brooklyn 115, Washington 104

Indiana 99, Miami 91

Philadelphia 113, Utah 107

Memphis 112, Sacramento 104

Minnesota 112, Portland 96

New Orleans 129, New York 124

Milwaukee 123, Chicago 104

Saturday's Games

L.A. Clippers 127, Brooklyn 119

Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Denver at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Utah at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Houston, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Memphis at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Miami, 6 p.m.

New York at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Portland at Washington, 6 p.m.

Golden State at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Utah at Indiana, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Denver at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Clippers at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at New York, 7:30 p.m.