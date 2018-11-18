WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TOP STORIES:

RGU--IRELAND-NEW ZEALAND

Ireland is No. 1. At least to New Zealand coach Steve Hansen. His All Blacks, the undisputed No. 1 for nine years, lost to the Irish 16-9 for the first time in Dublin. Hansen immediately dubbed Ireland the favorite for the Rugby World Cup next year. By Foster Niumata. SENT: 850 words, photos.

TEN--ATP FINALS

LONDON — After pulling off one of the biggest wins of his career, Alexander Zverev is left apologizing for an unforced error he didn't make. Zverev denies Roger Federer a shot at a 100th career title by beating the Swiss great at the ATP Finals to advance to the championship match against Novak Djokovic. By Sam Johnston. SENT: 710 words, photos.

SOC--EUROPEAN ROUNDUP

MILAN — No Cristiano Ronaldo, no problem. Portugal draws with Italy 0-0 to pick up the point it needs to qualify for the UEFA Nations League finals and confirm it as host of the first Final Four in June. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 670 words, photos.

RGU--SCOTLAND-SOUTH AFRICA

EDINBURGH, Scotland — South Africa becomes the first visiting team in a year to storm Murrayfield after beating Scotland 26-20. SENT: 540 words, photos.

RGU--ITALY-AUSTRALIA

PADUA, Italy — The Wallabies get the job half done. They beat Italy 26-7 in Padua but have to survive an early scare and are far from convincing, still. SENT: 560 words, photos.

RGU--FRANCE-ARGENTINA

LILLE, France — France recovers from a poor start to end a five-match losing streak by defeating Argentina 28-13. SENT: 520 words, photos.

RGU--ENGLAND-JAPAN

LONDON — Owen Farrell spearheads a rescue act from England's powerful bench as a late and unanswered onslaught of points denies Japan a famous victory in its first visit to Twickenham. SENT: 530 words, photos.

— Also:

— RGU--WALES-TONGA — Wales grabs 10 tries, beats Tonga 74-24 for 8th straight win. SENT: 500 words, photos.

— RGU--ROMANIA-US — Eagles on 9-win streak after beating Romania 31-5. SENT: 260 words.

— RGU--RWC 2019 REPECHAGE — Canada only unbeaten side in 2019 Rugby World Cup playoffs. SENT: 250 words.

GLF--WORLD TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Patrick Reed and Danny Willett each put on a green jacket the last time they won a tournament. Now they have their eyes set on another significant prize, the European Tour's season-ending DP World Tour Championship as co-leaders. SENT: 530 words, photos.

— Also:

— GLF--LPGA TOUR — Thompson leads LPGA finale, Jutanugarn eyes more trophies. SENT: 510 words, photos.

— GLF--RSM CLASSIC — Charles Howell III clings to 1-shot lead. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 780 words, photos.

Other stories:

— FIG--ROSTELECOM CUP — Hanyu, Zagitova win. By Jim Heintz. SENT: 480 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Cirelli lifts Lightning to wild win over Flyers. SENT: 240 words, photos. Will be updated.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports(at)ap.org.