BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota set oil and gas production records in September, but a slowdown is expected in the coming months due to a sharp drop in oil prices.

The state's director of mineral resources, Lynn Helms, said Friday that oil production surged to a record 1.36 million barrels per day, while natural gas output hit an all-time high of 2.5 billion cubic feet per day in September.

But the gas volume that was flared off instead of captured also hit a record at 457 million cubic feet per day. The capture rate was 83 percent, missing an 85 percent target for the fifth straight month. The target rose to 88 percent this month.

The North Dakota Industrial Commission is expected to take action Tuesday on changes to the gas capture policy