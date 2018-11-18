SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Documents provided to The Associated Press show the death of an inmate following an "altercation with correctional staff" at Western Illinois Correctional Center in May has been ruled a homicide.

An autopsy says that 65-year-old Larry Earvin died June 26 from blunt trauma. Earvin sustained 15 rib fractures and multiple abrasions and puncture wounds in the May 17 incident at the Mount Sterling prison.

The FBI is investigating. A spokesman declined comment.

Illinois Department of Corrections records provided to the AP following Freedom of Information requests show that correctional officers Willie Hedden, Benjamin Burnett, Blake Haubrich and Alex Banta were put on leave with pay May 22 for violating conduct standards pending investigation. A Corrections spokeswoman would not comment on their status.

Hedden declined comment. The others couldn't be reached.