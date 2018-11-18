LILLE, France (AP) — France ended a five-match losing streak by defeating Argentina 28-13 in a rugby international on Saturday.

A week after a painful last-minute 29-26 loss to South Africa, France got off to a woeful start by conceding a try after two minutes, but gradually got going and finished the match strongly.

Teddy Thomas scored two tries, captain Guilhem Guirado added one and Baptiste Serin kicked 13 points.

The hosts held an 11-10 lead at halftime under the retractable roof of Stade Pierre Mauroy after Thomas touched down and Serin landed two penalties.

France dominated the scrum in the second half and scored a brilliant try following a superb individual burst from Gael Fickou that resulted in Thomas' second try.

Guirado scored his sixth international try 10 minutes from time.

The sides have been drawn together in the same pool at the Rugby World Cup next year in Japan and will face off in their opening game.

