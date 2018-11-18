  1. Home
Dylan Larkin scores in OT as Red Wings beat Devils 3-2

By MIKE FARRELL , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/11/18 05:03
Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) celebrates with teammates after scoring the game-winning goal against the New Jersey Devils during overtime

Detroit Red Wings right wing Martin Frk (42) battles for the puck with New Jersey Devils left wing Taylor Hall (9) during the second period of an NHL

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) celebrates scoring the game winning goal in front of New Jersey Devils left wing Taylor Hall (9) during ove

New Jersey Devils center Blake Coleman (20) celebrates scoring a goal past Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier (45) with Devils center Travi

New Jersey Devils left wing Taylor Hall (9) has his pass blocked by Detroit Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser during the second period of an NHL hoc

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier defends against New Jersey Devils center Travis Zajac during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sat

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored 4:09 into overtime, Jonathan Bernier stopped 38 shots and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Saturday.

Larkin got his eighth goal of the season when he converted a 2-on-1 break with Anthony Mantha. It was Detroit's fifth victory in its last six games.

Luke Glendening and Michael Rasmussen also scored for the Red Wings.

New Jersey had won two in a row. Pavel Zacha and Blake Coleman scored for the Devils, and Keith Kinkaid made 28 saves.