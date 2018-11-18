Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) celebrates with teammates after scoring the game-winning goal against the New Jersey Devils during overtime
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored 4:09 into overtime, Jonathan Bernier stopped 38 shots and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Saturday.
Larkin got his eighth goal of the season when he converted a 2-on-1 break with Anthony Mantha. It was Detroit's fifth victory in its last six games.
Luke Glendening and Michael Rasmussen also scored for the Red Wings.
New Jersey had won two in a row. Pavel Zacha and Blake Coleman scored for the Devils, and Keith Kinkaid made 28 saves.