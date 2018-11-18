Springboks win at Murrayfield 26-20

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — South Africa became the first visiting team in a year to storm Murrayfield after beating Scotland 26-20 in a rugby international on Saturday.

Only the All Blacks, a year ago, had topped the Scots at home in the last two years, and since then Scotland had seen off Australia, France, England, and last week Fiji.

But neither Murrayfield nor Scotland scare the Springboks, who kept their noses in front to beat Scotland a sixth straight time and third straight at Murrayfield.

Both teams scored two tries each, and the scores were tied at 7, 17 and 20, but South Africa managed the game much better even with a man sin-binned in the second half.

At 23-20 down an hour in, Scotland had a kickable penalty — and Greig Laidlaw nailed four from four shots — but opted for an attacking lineout and lost possession. It was their last best chance for more points.

