TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — Many of the nearly 3,000 migrants who have reached the border with California say they do not feel welcome in the Mexican city of Tijuana.
The vast majority were camped out at a sports complex, sleeping on a dirt baseball field and under bleachers. The city opened the complex after other shelters were filled to capacity. Church groups provided portable showers, bathrooms and sinks — and handed out coffee and doughnuts.
But the mayor has called the migrants' arrival an "avalanche" that the city is ill-prepared to handle, while some locals have shouted insults.
It's a stark contrast to the many Mexican communities that welcomed the caravan with signs, music and donations of clothing after it entered Mexico nearly a month ago.