LONDON (AP) — England recovered from being dominated by Japan in the first half to score 25 unanswered points and win 35-15 in a rugby international at Twickenham on Saturday.

Japan played some entertaining rugby to lead 15-10 at halftime and a much-changed England team was being outplayed, a week after running world champion New Zealand close last weekend.

The arrival of Owen Farrell as a halftime substitute helped to change the flow of the game, though, and the English scored all of their points from the 56th minute — through three tries and 10 points from flyhalf George Ford — to survive a scare.

It was the teams' first meeting since the Rugby World Cup in 1987, and a win for England coach Eddie Jones over the country he led at the 2015 competition.

