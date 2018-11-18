PADUA, Italy (AP) — Australia survived an early scare before easing past Italy 26-7 in Padua on Saturday.

Italy, chasing its first win over the Wallabies, had two early tries ruled out before Australia broke away with two tries from late addition Marika Koroibete and one from Taniela Tupou.

Mattia Bellini scored a converted try at 21-0 down, and Australia scrumhalf Will Genia added barely deserved gloss to the scoreline with a try near fulltime.

The uninspiring Wallabies lost to Wales 9-6 last weekend in Cardiff, their eighth defeat in their last 11 tests, and were hoping for a convincing victory in Padua to get their groove back.

However, it was Italy which started stronger and thought it took a shock lead at Stadio Euganeo when No. 8 Abraham Steyn — deputizing for the injured Sergio Parisse — scored in the right corner. But his foot went out just before he dived over the line.

There was more controversy at Italy's second disallowed try, in the 14th minute. Jake Gordon's pass from the lineout was intercepted by Tito Tebaldi but the referee harshly deemed the Italian scrumhalf to be offside.

The Azzurri were also defending well, and a great tackle from Bellini prevented an almost certain try from Israel Folau as he was about to run clean through to the line.

But the match changed on the half hour after a first mistake by Italy allowed Samu Kerevi to create the break. Adam Ashley-Cooper and David Pocock got the ball to left wing Koroibete, who ran unchallenged through the posts. Koroibete was a late addition after Jordan Petaia, set to make his debut, was ruled out injured.

Koroibete got his second try five minutes later thanks to a great pass from Ashley-Cooper, who offloaded as he was being tackled by Bellini and Michele Campagnaro.

Matt To'omua converted both.

Prop Taniela Tupou raced over the line for Australia's third try in 14 minutes, shortly after the break, and it appeared as if the Wallabies were going to romp in.

But Italy, which has so often collapsed in the second half of matches, swiftly reduced the deficit when Bellini raced down the left flank from his own half to score. Tommaso Allan converted.

Italy was handed an opportunity to get back into the match when Australia prop Scott Sio was yellow carded just before the hour for a poor tackle on Jayden Hayward near the tryline, but the Azzurri couldn't make the man advantage count despite sustained pressure.

