CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Wales beat Tonga 74-24 at Principality Stadium on Saturday.

___

Wales 74 (Liam Williams 2, Dan Biggar, Steff Evans, Tomos Williams, Tyler Morgan, Cory Hill, Aled Davies, Rhys Patchell tries; penalty try; Biggar 4 conversions, 2 penalties, Patchell 4 conversions), Tonga 24 (Leva Fifita, Sitiveni Mafi, Sione Vaillanu tries; Sonatane Takulua 3 conversions, penalty). HT: 22-17