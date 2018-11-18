Taiwanese actress Hsieh Ying-xuan (謝盈萱) won her first best leading actress award at the 55th Golden Horse Awards in Taipei on Saturday, beating other four Chinese contenders to keep the award at home.



Hsieh was recognized for her compelling performance in the movie "Dear EX," in which she plays a woman whose deceased husband had bequeathed his assets to his secret gay lover, disinheriting his wife and only son.



The 38-year-old was streaming tears as she accepted her award, saying she was honored to be nominated along with her fellow nominees.



"I will keep learning hard," said Hsieh, who was better known as a stage actress but started gaining recognition in cinema when she appeared in "Au Revoir Taipei" in 2010.



She went on to act in the movie "Back to the Good Times" this year and secured her first lead role in "Dear EX," which also won her the best lead actress at the Taipei Film Awards in June.



Also competing in the category were Sun Li (孫儷) for "Shadow," Zhao Tao (趙濤) for "Ash Is Purest White," Chloe Maayan (曾美慧孜) for "Three Husbands," and Zhou Xun (周迅) for "Last Letter."



The Golden Horse Awards ceremony, Taiwan's equivalent of the Oscars, is one of the most prestigious film events in the Chinese-speaking world.



(By Lee Hsin-Yin)

Enditem/h