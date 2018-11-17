Renowned Chinese director and producer Zhang Yimou (張藝謀) on Saturday won the Golden Horse Award for best director with his historical film "Shadow" (影), which starred lead actor Deng Chao (鄧超).



The film, set in the era of China's Three Kingdoms, tells the story of a powerful king and his people who have been displaced from their homeland and long to win it back.



Unlike Zhang's previous movies, which are known for their bold colors, "Shadow" simulates the Chinese ink wash painting technique, creating a mysterious atmosphere.



"I can't believe I'd won," Zhang said, complimenting other young nominees for being great directors as well.

He thanked his film crew for their complete trust, and the brilliant performances of the film's actors and actresses.



Meanwhile, he also thanked his family and friends for their long-time support.



"Shadow" was screened at the 75th Venice International Film Festival and the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival in August and September.



(By Ko Lin)

