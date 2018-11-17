  1. Home
  2. World

Thai officials recover boat that sank, killing 47 Chinese

By  Associated Press
2018/11/17 22:13
In this photo taken and released by the Thailand Phuket Public Affairs Office, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, the tour boat named the Pheonix is raised from

In this photo taken and released by the Thailand Phuket Public Affairs Office, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, the tour boat named the Pheonix is raised from

A crane boat raises the tour boat named the Pheonix from the sea floor, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Phuket, Thailand, after sinking over four months a

A crane boat raises the tour boat named the Pheonix from the sea floor, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Phuket, Thailand, after sinking over four months a

Police pause for a moment in honor as a crane boat raises the tour boat named the Pheonix from the sea floor, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Phuket, Thai

Police pause for a moment in honor as a crane boat raises the tour boat named the Pheonix from the sea floor, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Phuket, Thai

BANGKOK (AP) — Officials have recovered a boat that sank in rough weather off Thailand's southern resort island of Phuket in July, killing 47 Chinese tourists.

Two tour boats sank off Phuket on July 5. Tourists from one boat were rescued, while the sinking of the double-decker Phoenix left 47 Chinese tourists dead.

The accident was one of Thailand's worst tourism-related disasters in recent years.

Officials say the boat was raised from the 45-meter-deep (148-foot-deep) sea floor on Saturday by a crane ship operated by a salvage company from Singapore.

The Phoenix, covered in brown algae and sludge, will be towed into a pier in Phuket. Police will inspect it as part of their investigation into the tragedy.