Taiwan's Si Pangoyod (鍾家駿) on Saturday received the Golden Horse Award for best new performer for his role in the drama "Long Time No Sea" (只有大海知道) directed by Heather Tsui (崔永徽).



In the film, Si Pangoyod plays an aboriginal boy who lives on Orchid Island and decides to join a traditional dance troupe that takes him to Taipei where he reunites with his father whom he rarely sees.



The movie was filmed on Orchid Island -- a small island off the southeastern coast of Taiwan that is home to the Tao indigenous people, of which Si Pangoyod is a member.

Earlier this year, the 14-year old Taiwanese won the Award for Best Young Actor at the Minsk International Film Festival in Belarus for the same role.



The film premiered internationally at the Tokyo International Film Festival held from Oct. 25 to Nov. 3.



The star-studded ceremony, considered the Chinese-language answer to the Oscars, is one of the most prestigious film events in the Chinese-speaking world.



