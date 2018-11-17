  1. Home
Japan's Hanyu wins Rostelecom Cup despite difficulties

By  Associated Press
2018/11/17 21:01
MOSCOW (AP) — Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu won gold at the Rostelecom Cup, the fifth of six Grand Prix figure skating events, with a free skate well off his usual fluid assurance but far ahead of that of everyone else.

Hanyu, the Olympic gold medalist, started strongly on Saturday with two clean quads, but he stepped out of his second pass at a quad toe loop then fell on a triple and singled an axel.

His free program total score of 167.89 was more than 20 points off his season best, but it was nearly 10 points ahead of Georgia's Morisi Kvitelashvili, who landed three clean quads.

Japan's Kazuki Tomono took bronze, moving up from fourth place after the short program.

