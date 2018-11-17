A motorist hit and killed a protester in southeastern France on Saturday during nationwide demonstrations against rising fuel prices, the French Interior Minister said.

The "yellow-vest" movement called for people wearing high-visibility jackets to block motorway exits, fuel depots and roundabouts in hundreds of events planned across France.

In the southeastern town of Pont-de-Beauvoisin, a female driver panicked when she saw protesters barring the road and accelerated, hitting and killing a woman in her 50s, Interior Minister Christophe Castener said. Almost 50 others were injured in other incidents, officials said.

Nationwide campaign

In televised comments, Castener said around 50,000 people were taking part in the backlash against President Emmanuel Macron's fuel tax hikes, adding that police would take action to ensure no roads were completely blocked.

The "yellow-vest" protests against petrol and diesel tax increases have also attracted voters who are dissatisfied more generally with Macron's economic reforms. Opposition parties and labor unions also lent their backing to the movement, but were reluctant to join the blockades, citing the involvement of the far-right National Rally (Rassemblement National), previously the Front National.

Macron has rejected calls to scrap further tax rises in 2019. But, in an attempt to assuage protesters' concerns, the government last week announced it would offer energy subsidies and a grant of €4,000 ($4,600) for poorer families to replace older, less fuel-efficient vehicles.

The tax increases are part of an effort to move away from a reliance on fossil fuel-powered vehicles.

nm/ng (Reuters, AFP, dpa)

