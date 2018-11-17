Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, November 17, 2018

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Periods of sun;31;25;A morning t-storm;31;25;WSW;11;76%;73%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clouds and sun;32;25;Sunny, breezy, nice;30;22;WNW;28;60%;1%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Variable cloudiness;15;6;Mainly cloudy;16;8;NE;10;58%;22%;3

Algiers, Algeria;A p.m. t-storm;19;11;Periods of sun;18;15;SSE;12;74%;23%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunny;8;0;Clouds and sun;7;2;ENE;21;65%;55%;1

Anchorage, United States;Rain/snow showers;3;0;Brief a.m. showers;4;1;N;9;89%;84%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy;15;5;Mostly sunny;17;6;E;9;45%;15%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Overcast and cold;-6;-8;Low clouds;-3;-9;N;13;71%;29%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;34;23;Morning t-storms;26;17;SSE;17;79%;99%;4

Athens, Greece;Periods of rain;14;12;Periods of rain;14;12;SSW;10;91%;91%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower in the p.m.;21;13;Some sun, a shower;20;13;WSW;12;59%;77%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny, nice;23;12;Partly sunny;22;11;NW;13;72%;2%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Downpours;31;23;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;E;7;77%;84%;3

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun;29;20;A t-storm in spots;29;19;ESE;11;64%;64%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;35;26;A t-storm in spots;34;26;SSE;7;66%;75%;3

Barcelona, Spain;A p.m. shower or two;17;11;Breezy with rain;15;10;ENE;30;81%;91%;1

Beijing, China;Sun and clouds;9;-2;Sunshine;11;-3;NW;18;23%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sunshine;7;1;A shower in the p.m.;7;1;E;13;53%;80%;1

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny;6;-4;A shower in the p.m.;6;3;NE;8;76%;80%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;20;10;Mostly cloudy;19;9;SE;8;75%;44%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;25;19;A t-storm in spots;26;19;NNW;14;66%;64%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;8;-3;Partly sunny;6;-2;N;7;69%;60%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Decreasing clouds;9;0;Mostly sunny;7;0;ENE;13;67%;0%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy, cold;4;-2;Partly sunny, chilly;5;0;ENE;11;65%;83%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;8;-3;Periods of sunshine;7;-1;ENE;6;62%;29%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Some sun, a t-storm;24;15;Mostly sunny, nice;23;15;NNW;13;42%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;32;18;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;18;NW;7;48%;67%;4

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;16;6;Clouds and sun;15;5;NNW;9;37%;19%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;25;14;Mostly sunny;27;15;ENE;9;39%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Periods of sun;22;14;Sunny and nice;25;14;SE;31;46%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;27;20;A shower or t-storm;28;20;E;5;68%;80%;6

Chennai, India;Occasional a.m. rain;31;25;Spotty showers;32;25;SE;8;81%;89%;3

Chicago, United States;A little snow;3;0;Partly sunny, cold;4;-3;WSW;9;63%;6%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A passing shower;31;24;Showers around;30;24;E;8;76%;79%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;8;1;Cloudy with a shower;7;2;NE;15;78%;80%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;26;22;Periods of sun;26;22;NNE;11;76%;13%;6

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;21;8;Cloudy and cooler;11;4;NNW;16;80%;17%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Humid with some sun;31;24;Showers and t-storms;31;24;SSE;13;81%;66%;10

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;26;14;Fog in the morning;28;16;ESE;8;54%;5%;4

Denver, United States;Snow this afternoon;0;-8;Sunny;9;-4;WSW;9;52%;1%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;30;20;Hazy sun;31;18;NE;8;60%;3%;5

Dili, East Timor;Downpours;35;23;Downpours;31;23;W;7;71%;74%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds breaking;13;7;Mostly sunny;11;6;E;20;71%;0%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Becoming cloudy;18;4;Partly sunny;14;4;NE;9;41%;36%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;18;15;Periods of rain;17;13;SW;20;84%;91%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;A shower;30;23;Spotty showers;29;19;NE;11;82%;85%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with some sun;30;18;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;16;ENE;10;42%;63%;14

Havana, Cuba;Some sun;27;22;A t-storm in spots;29;22;ENE;11;66%;64%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;7;3;Mostly cloudy;5;-3;NE;23;71%;4%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Becoming cloudy;32;24;Tropical rainstorm;30;24;WNW;12;80%;91%;2

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;28;22;Partly sunny, humid;27;20;ENE;14;76%;44%;5

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;28;22;Partly sunny, breezy;28;21;ENE;25;60%;32%;5

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;32;21;A t-storm in spots;31;21;SE;8;60%;64%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Turning out cloudy;23;10;Hazy sunshine;25;11;NNE;7;51%;1%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy;11;9;Mostly cloudy;14;11;E;15;71%;75%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;34;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;25;ENE;8;74%;69%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;32;24;Nice with sunshine;32;23;NNW;10;58%;12%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny and hot;33;18;Clouds and sun, warm;32;15;NNW;13;24%;55%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny, mild;21;3;Sunny;18;1;N;6;35%;7%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and less humid;36;20;Hazy sunshine;34;20;NW;5;45%;1%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sunshine, pleasant;20;7;Sun and some clouds;22;6;S;8;64%;36%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Nice with sunshine;32;17;Periods of sun;34;18;NNW;14;16%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny, chilly;1;-8;Periods of sun;2;-5;SE;7;46%;1%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A t-storm in spots;32;26;NE;9;63%;65%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;30;23;A t-storm around;32;23;SE;9;68%;79%;11

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;32;20;Hazy and less humid;31;19;W;8;48%;3%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;34;24;A shower or t-storm;33;24;E;6;75%;81%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;A p.m. t-storm;15;4;A p.m. t-storm;17;5;E;14;55%;86%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;31;25;A t-storm around;31;25;SSW;9;74%;62%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;21;17;Rather cloudy;21;17;S;12;73%;7%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;A little p.m. rain;19;13;Periods of rain;16;11;W;13;88%;85%;1

London, United Kingdom;Decreasing clouds;11;6;Partial sunshine;11;5;ENE;18;71%;0%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds and fog;22;11;Low clouds and fog;23;12;N;7;65%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;31;24;Partly sunny;31;25;WSW;10;70%;44%;12

Madrid, Spain;Sun and clouds;16;9;Afternoon rain;13;9;SE;9;72%;90%;1

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;30;27;An afternoon shower;31;27;SW;8;69%;81%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;32;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;24;W;8;71%;65%;5

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun;33;24;Partly sunny;32;24;ENE;11;64%;32%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;18;9;Mostly sunny;27;16;ENE;10;46%;0%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;23;8;Partly sunny, nice;23;8;SE;6;38%;3%;6

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, nice;27;22;Partly sunny, nice;28;22;NE;13;58%;6%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Increasing clouds;6;-4;Spotty showers;3;-1;NNE;11;93%;82%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;30;25;Partly sunny;30;26;SE;10;71%;42%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;A p.m. t-storm;26;15;Mostly sunny, cooler;20;13;N;20;43%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Not as cold;3;-9;Clouds and sun, cold;-3;-6;S;0;69%;27%;2

Moscow, Russia;Mainly cloudy;2;0;A snow squall;3;-1;N;9;87%;83%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunshine, pleasant;35;25;Hazy sunshine;34;26;NNW;10;44%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;26;15;A heavy a.m. t-storm;26;15;NNE;14;62%;82%;7

New York, United States;Partly sunny, chilly;8;2;Inc. clouds;6;4;S;8;59%;30%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Decreasing clouds;19;10;Partly sunny;21;11;ENE;11;62%;14%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little p.m. snow;-10;-10;A little a.m. snow;-7;-13;NNE;8;92%;81%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;18;8;Sunny;18;11;SSW;7;59%;56%;3

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;5;1;Rather cloudy;5;-3;NNE;8;91%;2%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy;2;-12;Partly sunny, cold;-2;-7;S;11;74%;29%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Thunderstorm;29;24;Showers around;30;25;N;10;79%;89%;12

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;NW;12;83%;84%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;E;12;81%;66%;9

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;9;1;Mostly sunny;8;-1;ENE;15;63%;0%;2

Perth, Australia;Cooler but pleasant;25;17;Not as warm;22;12;S;19;59%;50%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Increasing clouds;35;25;Showers and t-storms;32;24;NNE;10;71%;88%;2

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;32;23;Partly sunny;33;23;SE;19;59%;32%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;33;22;A t-storm in spots;33;22;ESE;8;54%;64%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny;6;-5;Partly sunny;4;-2;N;7;63%;56%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Becoming cloudy;11;-5;Partly sunny;10;-2;SW;7;67%;63%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;20;13;Periods of rain;21;11;SW;12;68%;100%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;20;13;Rain, a thunderstorm;18;12;SSW;18;77%;80%;3

Recife, Brazil;Cloudy;30;25;A shower in spots;30;25;ESE;17;63%;73%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Very windy, rain;11;8;Morning rain, cloudy;9;6;E;18;89%;84%;0

Riga, Latvia;Periods of sun;6;4;A shower in the a.m.;6;0;NE;19;80%;80%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mainly cloudy;27;21;Partly sunny;32;24;N;8;60%;1%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;25;15;Sunshine, pleasant;24;13;NE;13;50%;9%;5

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;16;4;Partly sunny;15;3;NNE;9;61%;5%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun, mild;8;5;Cloudy and breezy;6;1;NE;26;50%;28%;0

San Francisco, United States;Hazy sunshine;16;8;Hazy sunshine;16;8;NW;7;59%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;26;20;A p.m. t-storm;26;20;ENE;13;74%;80%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;30;23;A shower in spots;30;23;SE;17;71%;64%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;25;18;Partly sunny, humid;26;19;N;11;82%;32%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;23;7;Sunny and beautiful;24;6;E;8;37%;18%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine and nice;26;10;Sunny and warmer;32;13;SW;8;22%;0%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;29;23;A t-storm in spots;29;21;NE;7;79%;68%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Periods of sun;19;13;Periods of rain;16;9;SE;15;80%;85%;1

Seattle, United States;Areas of morning fog;12;2;Mostly sunny;11;2;E;7;61%;3%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Becoming cloudy;11;-2;Periods of sun;12;3;NW;6;60%;21%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;17;12;Rain and drizzle;14;10;ENE;15;77%;93%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Showers around;31;26;A shower or t-storm;32;26;SSW;7;79%;76%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly cloudy;4;-2;Afternoon rain;5;-1;ESE;13;79%;94%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;30;23;A shower in places;30;24;E;19;68%;73%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;7;2;Mostly cloudy;7;0;NE;15;72%;3%;0

Sydney, Australia;A shower or two;22;16;Partly sunny, nice;21;16;E;21;53%;6%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;26;22;Warmer with a shower;30;21;WSW;9;70%;80%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy;8;5;Mostly cloudy;7;2;NE;27;55%;55%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Becoming cloudy;14;0;Mostly cloudy;13;1;NE;7;47%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Decreasing clouds;12;2;Becoming cloudy;11;0;N;10;65%;14%;1

Tehran, Iran;Sunny;17;8;Mostly cloudy;16;7;NE;9;39%;9%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine, pleasant;24;15;Mostly cloudy;26;17;E;7;56%;1%;4

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun;18;8;Cloudy, p.m. rain;14;6;ENE;8;64%;74%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;16;10;Partly sunny;16;11;E;12;54%;35%;3

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy;4;-4;Mostly cloudy;3;-2;WNW;9;71%;12%;1

Tripoli, Libya;A p.m. t-storm;21;16;Showers and t-storms;21;15;SW;20;66%;62%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;A p.m. t-storm;19;11;Partly sunny;20;11;S;7;70%;36%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Colder with some sun;-6;-22;Partly sunny, cold;-9;-24;NNW;10;55%;9%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;10;2;Mostly sunny;11;4;NE;4;54%;0%;2

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;7;-4;Periods of sun;5;-2;N;8;67%;61%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny, warm;34;23;Partly sunny and hot;33;23;N;7;62%;42%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;2;-2;Spotty showers;4;0;NE;10;80%;82%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Thickening clouds;5;-5;A shower;3;0;NNE;9;85%;80%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;A shower in the p.m.;18;14;Windy with some sun;19;9;WSW;38;67%;62%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun;34;23;A t-storm around;34;23;WSW;6;71%;55%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun;11;-1;Turning cloudy;9;-2;ESE;3;44%;22%;3

