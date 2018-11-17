Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, November 17, 2018

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Periods of sun;88;76;A morning t-storm;88;77;WSW;7;76%;73%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clouds and sun;90;77;Sunny, breezy, nice;86;72;WNW;17;60%;1%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Variable cloudiness;59;43;Mainly cloudy;61;46;NE;6;58%;22%;3

Algiers, Algeria;A p.m. t-storm;67;53;Periods of sun;65;59;SSE;7;74%;23%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunny;47;32;Clouds and sun;44;35;ENE;13;65%;55%;1

Anchorage, United States;Rain/snow showers;37;32;Brief a.m. showers;40;33;N;6;89%;84%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy;59;41;Mostly sunny;63;43;E;5;45%;15%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Overcast and cold;22;18;Low clouds;27;16;N;8;71%;29%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;93;73;Morning t-storms;79;63;SSE;10;79%;99%;4

Athens, Greece;Periods of rain;58;54;Periods of rain;58;54;SSW;6;91%;91%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower in the p.m.;70;56;Some sun, a shower;68;56;WSW;7;59%;77%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny, nice;73;53;Partly sunny;71;52;NW;8;72%;2%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Downpours;89;74;A p.m. t-storm;89;75;E;4;77%;84%;3

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun;85;67;A t-storm in spots;85;67;ESE;7;64%;64%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;95;79;A t-storm in spots;94;80;SSE;4;66%;75%;3

Barcelona, Spain;A p.m. shower or two;62;52;Breezy with rain;59;50;ENE;19;81%;91%;1

Beijing, China;Sun and clouds;48;28;Sunshine;52;27;NW;11;23%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sunshine;45;34;A shower in the p.m.;44;34;E;8;53%;80%;1

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny;43;26;A shower in the p.m.;42;37;NE;5;76%;80%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;67;50;Mostly cloudy;66;48;SE;5;75%;44%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;77;66;A t-storm in spots;79;66;NNW;8;66%;64%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;46;27;Partly sunny;42;29;N;4;69%;60%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Decreasing clouds;49;33;Mostly sunny;44;31;ENE;8;67%;0%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy, cold;39;28;Partly sunny, chilly;41;31;ENE;7;65%;83%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;47;27;Periods of sunshine;44;30;ENE;4;62%;29%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Some sun, a t-storm;76;58;Mostly sunny, nice;73;60;NNW;8;42%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;90;64;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;65;NW;4;48%;67%;4

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;61;42;Clouds and sun;59;42;NNW;6;37%;19%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;77;58;Mostly sunny;80;60;ENE;6;39%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Periods of sun;72;58;Sunny and nice;77;57;SE;19;46%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;80;68;A shower or t-storm;82;68;E;3;68%;80%;6

Chennai, India;Occasional a.m. rain;88;77;Spotty showers;89;78;SE;5;81%;89%;3

Chicago, United States;A little snow;38;32;Partly sunny, cold;39;27;WSW;6;63%;6%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A passing shower;88;76;Showers around;86;76;E;5;76%;79%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;46;34;Cloudy with a shower;44;36;NE;9;78%;80%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;80;72;Periods of sun;79;71;NNE;7;76%;13%;6

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;70;47;Cloudy and cooler;52;39;NNW;10;80%;17%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Humid with some sun;88;75;Showers and t-storms;88;75;SSE;8;81%;66%;10

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;79;58;Fog in the morning;83;60;ESE;5;54%;5%;4

Denver, United States;Snow this afternoon;33;18;Sunny;47;25;WSW;6;52%;1%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;85;67;Hazy sun;87;64;NE;5;60%;3%;5

Dili, East Timor;Downpours;95;74;Downpours;88;73;W;5;71%;74%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds breaking;55;44;Mostly sunny;52;43;E;13;71%;0%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Becoming cloudy;65;39;Partly sunny;57;40;NE;5;41%;36%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;65;58;Periods of rain;63;56;SW;12;84%;91%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;A shower;87;74;Spotty showers;84;67;NE;7;82%;85%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with some sun;85;64;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;61;ENE;6;42%;63%;14

Havana, Cuba;Some sun;80;71;A t-storm in spots;84;71;ENE;7;66%;64%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;45;37;Mostly cloudy;41;26;NE;14;71%;4%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Becoming cloudy;90;75;Tropical rainstorm;86;75;WNW;8;80%;91%;2

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;83;72;Partly sunny, humid;81;69;ENE;9;76%;44%;5

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;82;72;Partly sunny, breezy;82;71;ENE;16;60%;32%;5

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;89;70;A t-storm in spots;88;70;SE;5;60%;64%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Turning out cloudy;73;49;Hazy sunshine;76;51;NNE;4;51%;1%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy;53;49;Mostly cloudy;57;51;E;9;71%;75%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;93;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;76;ENE;5;74%;69%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;90;76;Nice with sunshine;89;74;NNW;6;58%;12%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny and hot;91;65;Clouds and sun, warm;90;59;NNW;8;24%;55%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny, mild;69;37;Sunny;64;34;N;4;35%;7%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and less humid;97;68;Hazy sunshine;93;69;NW;3;45%;1%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sunshine, pleasant;68;44;Sun and some clouds;71;44;S;5;64%;36%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Nice with sunshine;90;63;Periods of sun;93;64;NNW;8;16%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny, chilly;33;18;Periods of sun;36;22;SE;4;46%;1%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;90;78;A t-storm in spots;90;78;NE;5;63%;65%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;87;73;A t-storm around;90;73;SE;5;68%;79%;11

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;89;69;Hazy and less humid;89;66;W;5;48%;3%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;93;75;A shower or t-storm;91;75;E;4;75%;81%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;A p.m. t-storm;59;40;A p.m. t-storm;63;42;E;9;55%;86%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;87;77;A t-storm around;88;78;SSW;6;74%;62%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;70;62;Rather cloudy;69;62;S;7;73%;7%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;A little p.m. rain;66;56;Periods of rain;60;53;W;8;88%;85%;1

London, United Kingdom;Decreasing clouds;52;42;Partial sunshine;51;41;ENE;11;71%;0%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds and fog;71;52;Low clouds and fog;74;53;N;4;65%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;88;75;Partly sunny;88;77;WSW;6;70%;44%;12

Madrid, Spain;Sun and clouds;61;49;Afternoon rain;55;47;SE;5;72%;90%;1

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;86;81;An afternoon shower;88;81;SW;5;69%;81%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;90;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;75;W;5;71%;65%;5

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun;92;76;Partly sunny;90;75;ENE;7;64%;32%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;64;49;Mostly sunny;81;60;ENE;6;46%;0%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;73;46;Partly sunny, nice;73;46;SE;4;38%;3%;6

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, nice;80;72;Partly sunny, nice;82;71;NE;8;58%;6%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Increasing clouds;43;25;Spotty showers;37;31;NNE;7;93%;82%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;86;76;Partly sunny;86;78;SE;6;71%;42%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;A p.m. t-storm;79;59;Mostly sunny, cooler;68;55;N;12;43%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Not as cold;37;16;Clouds and sun, cold;27;21;S;0;69%;27%;2

Moscow, Russia;Mainly cloudy;35;31;A snow squall;37;30;N;6;87%;83%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunshine, pleasant;95;77;Hazy sunshine;93;78;NNW;6;44%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;79;59;A heavy a.m. t-storm;79;60;NNE;8;62%;82%;7

New York, United States;Partly sunny, chilly;47;35;Inc. clouds;43;39;S;5;59%;30%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Decreasing clouds;66;50;Partly sunny;70;53;ENE;7;62%;14%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little p.m. snow;15;13;A little a.m. snow;19;8;NNE;5;92%;81%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;64;47;Sunny;65;51;SSW;5;59%;56%;3

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;41;33;Rather cloudy;40;27;NNE;5;91%;2%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy;35;10;Partly sunny, cold;28;19;S;7;74%;29%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Thunderstorm;84;76;Showers around;85;77;N;6;79%;89%;12

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;86;76;A p.m. t-storm;85;77;NW;7;83%;84%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;87;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;76;E;8;81%;66%;9

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;49;34;Mostly sunny;47;30;ENE;9;63%;0%;2

Perth, Australia;Cooler but pleasant;77;62;Not as warm;72;53;S;12;59%;50%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Increasing clouds;94;77;Showers and t-storms;90;76;NNE;6;71%;88%;2

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;90;73;Partly sunny;92;73;SE;12;59%;32%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;91;71;A t-storm in spots;92;72;ESE;5;54%;64%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny;42;23;Partly sunny;40;28;N;4;63%;56%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Becoming cloudy;51;23;Partly sunny;50;29;SW;4;67%;63%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;68;55;Periods of rain;70;51;SW;7;68%;100%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;69;55;Rain, a thunderstorm;65;54;SSW;11;77%;80%;3

Recife, Brazil;Cloudy;87;77;A shower in spots;86;77;ESE;11;63%;73%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Very windy, rain;52;46;Morning rain, cloudy;48;43;E;11;89%;84%;0

Riga, Latvia;Periods of sun;42;40;A shower in the a.m.;44;32;NE;12;80%;80%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mainly cloudy;81;71;Partly sunny;90;75;N;5;60%;1%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;78;58;Sunshine, pleasant;75;55;NE;8;50%;9%;5

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;61;40;Partly sunny;60;38;NNE;6;61%;5%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun, mild;46;41;Cloudy and breezy;44;34;NE;16;50%;28%;0

San Francisco, United States;Hazy sunshine;60;47;Hazy sunshine;61;47;NW;4;59%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;80;67;A p.m. t-storm;79;67;ENE;8;74%;80%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;86;74;A shower in spots;86;74;SE;10;71%;64%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;78;64;Partly sunny, humid;79;66;N;7;82%;32%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;74;44;Sunny and beautiful;75;44;E;5;37%;18%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine and nice;78;50;Sunny and warmer;90;56;SW;5;22%;0%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;84;73;A t-storm in spots;84;71;NE;5;79%;68%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Periods of sun;66;55;Periods of rain;60;48;SE;9;80%;85%;1

Seattle, United States;Areas of morning fog;54;36;Mostly sunny;52;35;E;5;61%;3%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Becoming cloudy;53;29;Periods of sun;53;37;NW;4;60%;21%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;63;54;Rain and drizzle;57;50;ENE;9;77%;93%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Showers around;88;79;A shower or t-storm;90;78;SSW;5;79%;76%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly cloudy;39;29;Afternoon rain;40;30;ESE;8;79%;94%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;86;74;A shower in places;86;76;E;12;68%;73%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;45;36;Mostly cloudy;44;33;NE;9;72%;3%;0

Sydney, Australia;A shower or two;71;61;Partly sunny, nice;70;60;E;13;53%;6%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;78;71;Warmer with a shower;86;69;WSW;6;70%;80%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy;46;41;Mostly cloudy;44;35;NE;17;55%;55%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Becoming cloudy;57;33;Mostly cloudy;55;34;NE;4;47%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Decreasing clouds;54;35;Becoming cloudy;52;32;N;6;65%;14%;1

Tehran, Iran;Sunny;63;47;Mostly cloudy;60;45;NE;6;39%;9%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine, pleasant;75;59;Mostly cloudy;79;62;E;5;56%;1%;4

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun;65;46;Cloudy, p.m. rain;58;43;ENE;5;64%;74%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;61;51;Partly sunny;61;52;E;8;54%;35%;3

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy;39;25;Mostly cloudy;37;28;WNW;5;71%;12%;1

Tripoli, Libya;A p.m. t-storm;71;60;Showers and t-storms;70;58;SW;12;66%;62%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;A p.m. t-storm;66;51;Partly sunny;68;53;S;4;70%;36%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Colder with some sun;21;-7;Partly sunny, cold;15;-11;NNW;6;55%;9%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;50;36;Mostly sunny;52;39;NE;2;54%;0%;2

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;44;25;Periods of sun;40;28;N;5;67%;61%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny, warm;93;73;Partly sunny and hot;91;73;N;4;62%;42%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;36;28;Spotty showers;40;33;NE;6;80%;82%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Thickening clouds;41;22;A shower;37;32;NNE;6;85%;80%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;A shower in the p.m.;64;58;Windy with some sun;65;49;WSW;24;67%;62%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun;93;73;A t-storm around;93;73;WSW;4;71%;55%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun;52;31;Turning cloudy;49;28;ESE;2;44%;22%;3

