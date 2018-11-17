BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Massimo Luongo scored with almost the last kick deep into stoppage time to give Australia a 1-1 draw against South Korea on Saturday in a rematch of the 2015 Asian Cup final won by Australia.

Hwang Ui-jo's first-half goal gave South Korea the lead.

South Korean goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu's spilled shot was pounced on by Luongo. A video review upheld the goal, despite South Korean protests about possible offside or a foul on Kim.

Earlier Saturday, coach Graham Arnold said Mark Milligan would lead the Socceroos in their defense of the Asian Cup next year after being named as their new captain. Milligan, 33 and a defender with Hibernian, replaces retired midfielder Mile Jedinak.

Australia will face Lebanon on Tuesday in Sydney, where Tim Cahill will play his final match for the Socceroos.

