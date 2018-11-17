In this picture taken on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, fishermen sort fish, mostly carp, during the traditional fish haul of the Krcin pond near the villag
KRCIN, Czech Republic (AP) — Czechs will have to pay more for their traditional Christmas delicacy this year after a serious drought devastated the carp population this year.
The drought overheated and dried out ponds, sucking oxygen from them and drastically reducing numbers of the fish in most parts of the Czech Republic.
But the situation was different in the southern Bohemia region near the border with Austria, which is considered a carp haven. The region also suffered from the drought, but a network of about 500 carp ponds interconnected with man-made canals ensured adequate living conditions for the fish.