TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Following a hiatus of four years, Taiwan has rejoined the Kimberley Process to fight the trade in conflict or blood diamonds, the Central News Agency reported Saturday.

The European Union assisted Taiwan in attending the latest annual gathering of the organization, held November 12-16 in the Belgian capital Brussels.

The Kimberley Process for the certification of diamonds serves to prevent the diamond trade from financing war and oppression in mostly African countries wrecked by vicious wars.

When Congo chaired the annual meeting in 2011, Taiwan was already unable to attend, and the same problem occurred when China played host in 2014, Angola in 2015, the United Arab Emirates in 2016 and Australia last year, according to CNA.

At a meeting in Australia in May 2017, Chinese delegates reportedly attracted negative attention due to their loud protests against Taiwan, CNA reported.

The island has been participating in the international diamond certification system since 2003 and has been submitting an annual report to the Kimberley Process since then.