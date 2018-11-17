TOKYO (AP) — Floyd Mayweather's match against a Japanese kickboxer is once again on for New Year's Eve as an exhibition fight with knockouts allowed but likely no decision granted on a win or a loss.

Nobuyuki Sakakibara, the head of Rizin Fighting Federation, which is putting on the three-round exhibition, told reporters Saturday at Tokyo's Haneda airport that "a misunderstanding" was behind Mayweather, 41, appearing to back out.

The event, to be held at Saitama Super Arena in suburban Tokyo on Dec. 31, was initially announced earlier this month.

Sakakibara, who just returned holding meetings with Mayweather in Los Angeles, said the basic agreement had not changed from the initial contract, which did not allow kicking.

He said Tenshin Nasukawa, 20, will have a chance to knock out Mayweather.