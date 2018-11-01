TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan envoy Morris Chang (張忠謀) will hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Sunday afternoon, the second and final day of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Papua New Guinea, the Apple Daily reported.

On Saturday, Chang had what United States officials described as a “pull-aside” meeting with Vice President Mike Pence, an unprecedented high-level encounter for Taiwan at an APEC summit.

On Sunday, Abe was expected to broach the subject of Taiwanese imports of Japanese food, the Apple Daily reported. The existing ban on imports of food from the areas affected by the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster is one of the ten subjects up for referendums in Taiwan on November 24, while the island also just announced a ban on pork imports from Japan due to an outbreak of classical swine fever.

From his side, Chang would tell Abe about Taiwan’s eagerness to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership, while relations with China in general might also emerge as a topic for conversation, according to the Apple Daily.

On Saturday morning, Chang and his wife reportedly talked for half an hour with Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his spouse at the Grand Papua Hotel.