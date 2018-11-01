TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – After his meeting with United States Vice President Mike Pence, Taiwan envoy Morris Chang (張忠謀) also met several other leaders at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Papua New Guinea Saturday.

The 87-year-old founder of electronics giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) represents President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) at the annual event.

As he arrived for the latest round of the summit Saturday afternoon, Chang was welcomed by host country Papua New Guinea’s Prime Minister Peter O’Neill, the Central News Agency reported.

For the group picture, Chang was placed between the prime ministers of Singapore, Lee Hsien Loong, and of Thailand, Prayut Chan-O-Cha, fourth from the right in the back row. After the photo was taken, Chang exchanged words with Lee, according to CNA.

China’s President Xi Jinping (習近平) stood left in the front row, so no interaction with the Taiwanese envoy occurred, CNA reported.

Chang was scheduled to participate in an APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) discussion with representatives of Japan, Malaysia, Singapore and Mexico and in a meeting with the leaders of Pacific island nations.