TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The National Assembly of the Central American nation of Nicaragua this week passed a measure that requests and invites the militaries of several foreign nations, including Taiwan, to dispatch contingents to the country on a joint “humanitarian mission.”



According to reports, the measure, put forward by the country’s president Daniel Ortega, passed on Wednesday, Nov. 14 and calls for military personnel from the United States, Taiwan, along with Cuba, Venezuela, and Bolivia to visit the country.

The measure is viewed as a signal from the Ortega administration that it is seeking help from countries that it considers dependable allies. The beleaguered Ortega government has been under serious pressure since April this year after it cut social security and pension programs.

The continuous unrest caused violent protests to flare through mid-July, when a tenuous truce was brokered by the country’s Catholic Church.

More than 300 people were reportedly killed in the violence, with government forces being accused of using excessive force. The United States has sanctioned three Nicaraguan officials involved in the crackdown, and there are indications that the Trump White House is considering further sanctions soon.



The new measure appears to seek the assistance of Nicaragua’s allies to deal with what has been called by many observers a “humanitarian crisis.”



The first secretary of the Board of Directors of the Nicaragua, Gloria Dixon, was quoted by Breitbart on the measure.

“We approved a decree of urgency sent by the highest authority of our country, President Daniel Ortega. In this approval is present a plan made by the Army of Nicaragua about exchanges for training and humanitarian purposes.”

Local media reports have not offered much detail on the nature of the “exchanges for training and humanitarian purposes,” however the legislation calls for the foreign military personnel to arrive in the country in early 2019.

It is unknown at this time if the Nicaraguan government has issued any formal request or proposal to any of the foreign governments named in the reports.

Neither have the governments of Taiwan or the U.S. issued any public statements on possible military exchanges with Nicaraguan forces.



Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega addressing supporters July 20 (Associated Press Image)