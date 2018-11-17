PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — President Donald Trump heads to Northern California on Saturday to see firsthand the grief and devastation from the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.

California's outgoing and incoming governors, both Democrats who have been vocal critics of Trump, plan to join the president on Saturday.

Trump's arrival comes as confusion continues over how many people remain unaccounted for.

Authorities Friday night confirmed a new death toll of 71 and say they are trying to locate more than 1,000 people. But they stress that not all the people may really be missing.

Butte County voted for Trump. But his planned visit is receiving mixed reviews.