FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 file photo, a home burns as the Camp Fire rages through Paradise, Calif. A Northern California sheriff dramatica
A firefighter searches for human remains in a trailer park destroyed in the Camp Fire, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. (AP Photo/John Loche
A search and rescue dog searches for human remains at the Camp Fire, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Tera Hickerson, right, and Columbus Holt embrace as they look at a board with information for services at a makeshift encampment outside a Walmart sto
People sit by their tents at a makeshift encampment outside a Walmart store for people displaced by the Camp Fire, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Chico, Ca
FILE- In this Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, file photo firefighters work to keep flames from spreading through the Shadowbrook apartment complex as a wildfire
FILE - This Thursday, Nov. 7, 2018 file photo provided by Nicole Kowalczyke shows smoke and ash from the nearby Camp Fire in Chico, Calif. A Northern
FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018 file photo, Scott Upton, right, the chief of the Northern Region for the California Department of Forestry and
FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, in Washington. A Northern California
PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — President Donald Trump heads to Northern California on Saturday to see firsthand the grief and devastation from the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.
California's outgoing and incoming governors, both Democrats who have been vocal critics of Trump, plan to join the president on Saturday.
Trump's arrival comes as confusion continues over how many people remain unaccounted for.
Authorities Friday night confirmed a new death toll of 71 and say they are trying to locate more than 1,000 people. But they stress that not all the people may really be missing.
Butte County voted for Trump. But his planned visit is receiving mixed reviews.