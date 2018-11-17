  1. Home
Melania Trump's Moment: first lady flexes muscles in big way

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and CATHERINE LUCEY , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/11/17 13:51
In this Nov. 16, 2018, photo, first lady Melania Trump walks with President Donald Trump as they leave a Medal of Freedom ceremony in the East Room of

WASHINGTON (AP) — It turns out there is more than one Trump who can employ a few well-chosen words as a poison dart.

With a bombshell public statement this week, it was first lady Melania Trump who revealed her ability to carry out a political hit. Her extraordinary call for the removal of a top administration official forced the president to banish a top aide, exacerbated tensions within the White House and provided fresh insight into the first marriage.

Above all, the moment showed the enigmatic first lady is increasingly prepared to flex her muscles. Mrs. Trump's public power play was an unusual move befitting an unconventional White House.