TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A major event of the local artistic community, the Taipei Biennial 2018 kicks off today, Nov. 17 at the Taipei Fine Arts Museum. This year, the theme is “Post Nature: the Museum as an Ecosystem.”

The 11th edition of the Taipei Biennial is open to the public from Nov. 17 to Mar. 10, 2019. There are 42 individual and group participants from 19 countries presenting their works in the exhibition.



"Mycelium Network Society" (image/ Taiwan News)

The first segment of the biennial ’s program will be held between Nov. 17-18, featuring international acclaimed speakers to explore a sub-theme of “Re-naturalizing Citizenship,” “Democratizing Boundaries” and more.

The exhibition was co-curated by Mali Wu and Francesco Manacorda. With the title "Post Nature: the Museum as an Ecosystem," the biennial this year focuses on the interconnectivity of ecosystem structures formed by humans and nature.

The Taipei biennial aims to serve as a platform for creative minds to communicate and present their methods of responding to social issues. The line-up showcases incredibly stimulating projects that allude to the relationship between humans and the natural ecosystem.

The 2018 Taipei Biennial opened at Taipei Fine Arts Museum Saturday, Nov. 17. Please go to the official website or Facebook page for more information.