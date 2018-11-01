  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan envoy had ‘pull-aside meeting’ with US Vice President Mike Pence at APEC

No details about the encounter were released: AP

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/11/17 13:36
Taiwan envoy Morris Chang (left) met U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at APEC Saturday (photo courtesy of twitter.com/mofa_taiwan)

Taiwan envoy Morris Chang (left) met U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at APEC Saturday (photo courtesy of twitter.com/mofa_taiwan)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – United States Vice President Mike Pence had a “pull-aside meeting” with Taiwan envoy Morris Chang (張忠謀) at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Papua New Guinea Saturday, the Associated Press reported.

As opposition from China prevents Taiwanese presidents from attending the annual APEC event, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) sent the 87-year-old founder of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. to represent her at the November 17-18 conclave in Port Moresby.

According to the AP, a U.S. official told reporters traveling with Pence that the vice president had had a “pull-aside” meeting with Chang, though he failed to provide any further details about the content or length of the meeting.

The encounter in itself was unprecedented, because previous APEC summit meetings between Taiwan representatives and U.S. government leaders never reached higher than the level of Secretary of State, such as in 2012, when Hillary Clinton met the Taiwan envoy, and 2016 and 2017, when John Kerry headed the State Department.

The meeting between Chang and Pence had first been predicted in the Taiwanese media on Friday, when the TSMC founder left Taiwan, telling reporters “I will do my best.”
APEC
APEC 2018
APEC summit
Mike Pence
Morris Chang
U.S.-Taiwan relations

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s Morris Chang likely to hold bilateral talks with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at APEC
Taiwan’s Morris Chang likely to hold bilateral talks with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at APEC
2018/11/16 15:54
US Vice President: The US will maintain its support of Taiwan
US Vice President: The US will maintain its support of Taiwan
2018/11/16 11:34
Taiwan President shares spotlight with U.S. and Chinese leaders on Papua New Guinea poster
Taiwan President shares spotlight with U.S. and Chinese leaders on Papua New Guinea poster
2018/11/15 14:45
Taiwan to advocate for CPTPP membership on sidelines of APEC summit
Taiwan to advocate for CPTPP membership on sidelines of APEC summit
2018/11/15 10:55
Congress should ban U.S. companies from giving in to Chinese pressure on Taiwan: Commission
Congress should ban U.S. companies from giving in to Chinese pressure on Taiwan: Commission
2018/11/14 19:52