|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|19
|13
|5
|1
|27
|68
|53
|Toronto
|19
|13
|6
|0
|26
|68
|50
|Buffalo
|19
|11
|6
|2
|24
|57
|54
|Boston
|19
|10
|6
|3
|23
|56
|48
|Montreal
|19
|10
|6
|3
|23
|63
|63
|Ottawa
|19
|8
|8
|3
|19
|64
|77
|Detroit
|19
|8
|9
|2
|18
|54
|63
|Florida
|16
|7
|6
|3
|17
|52
|53
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Columbus
|19
|11
|6
|2
|24
|65
|62
|N.Y. Islanders
|18
|10
|6
|2
|22
|61
|49
|Washington
|19
|9
|7
|3
|21
|63
|63
|N.Y. Rangers
|19
|9
|8
|2
|20
|57
|62
|Carolina
|18
|8
|7
|3
|19
|50
|54
|Philadelphia
|19
|9
|9
|1
|19
|58
|65
|New Jersey
|17
|8
|8
|1
|17
|52
|56
|Pittsburgh
|17
|7
|7
|3
|17
|56
|55
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Nashville
|19
|13
|5
|1
|27
|62
|44
|Minnesota
|19
|12
|5
|2
|26
|62
|51
|Winnipeg
|18
|11
|5
|2
|24
|55
|45
|Dallas
|19
|10
|7
|2
|22
|52
|50
|Colorado
|19
|9
|6
|4
|22
|67
|56
|Chicago
|20
|7
|8
|5
|19
|53
|69
|St. Louis
|16
|6
|7
|3
|15
|52
|52
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|20
|10
|7
|3
|23
|64
|64
|Vancouver
|21
|10
|9
|2
|22
|65
|75
|Calgary
|19
|10
|8
|1
|21
|58
|59
|Edmonton
|18
|9
|8
|1
|19
|52
|56
|Arizona
|18
|9
|8
|1
|19
|48
|46
|Anaheim
|20
|8
|9
|3
|19
|44
|59
|Vegas
|19
|8
|10
|1
|17
|49
|54
|Los Angeles
|18
|6
|11
|1
|13
|36
|56
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Thursday's Games
Columbus 7, Florida 3
Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 3
New Jersey 3, Philadelphia 0
N.Y. Islanders 7, N.Y. Rangers 5
Ottawa 2, Detroit 1
Minnesota 6, Vancouver 2
Arizona 2, Nashville 1
Montreal 3, Calgary 2
Toronto 5, San Jose 3
|Friday's Games
Buffalo 2, Winnipeg 1, SO
Dallas 1, Boston 0, OT
Los Angeles 2, Chicago 1, SO
Washington 3, Colorado 2, OT
Toronto at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Detroit at New Jersey, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.
New Jersey at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Vegas at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Washington at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Florida at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.