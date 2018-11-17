All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 19 13 5 1 27 68 53 Toronto 19 13 6 0 26 68 50 Buffalo 19 11 6 2 24 57 54 Boston 19 10 6 3 23 56 48 Montreal 19 10 6 3 23 63 63 Ottawa 19 8 8 3 19 64 77 Detroit 19 8 9 2 18 54 63 Florida 16 7 6 3 17 52 53 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Columbus 19 11 6 2 24 65 62 N.Y. Islanders 18 10 6 2 22 61 49 Washington 19 9 7 3 21 63 63 N.Y. Rangers 19 9 8 2 20 57 62 Carolina 18 8 7 3 19 50 54 Philadelphia 19 9 9 1 19 58 65 New Jersey 17 8 8 1 17 52 56 Pittsburgh 17 7 7 3 17 56 55 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 19 13 5 1 27 62 44 Minnesota 19 12 5 2 26 62 51 Winnipeg 18 11 5 2 24 55 45 Dallas 19 10 7 2 22 52 50 Colorado 19 9 6 4 22 67 56 Chicago 20 7 8 5 19 53 69 St. Louis 16 6 7 3 15 52 52 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA San Jose 20 10 7 3 23 64 64 Vancouver 21 10 9 2 22 65 75 Calgary 19 10 8 1 21 58 59 Edmonton 18 9 8 1 19 52 56 Arizona 18 9 8 1 19 48 46 Anaheim 20 8 9 3 19 44 59 Vegas 19 8 10 1 17 49 54 Los Angeles 18 6 11 1 13 36 56

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Columbus 7, Florida 3

Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 3

New Jersey 3, Philadelphia 0

N.Y. Islanders 7, N.Y. Rangers 5

Ottawa 2, Detroit 1

Minnesota 6, Vancouver 2

Arizona 2, Nashville 1

Montreal 3, Calgary 2

Toronto 5, San Jose 3

Friday's Games

Buffalo 2, Winnipeg 1, SO

Dallas 1, Boston 0, OT

Los Angeles 2, Chicago 1, SO

Washington 3, Colorado 2, OT

Toronto at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Detroit at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Washington at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.