TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In the well-established tradition of Taiwanese campaign posters as a source of humor in the country, a candidate in New Taipei has run afoul of the National Geographic company.



Running for city council in Banqiao district , Li Wan-Yu (李婉鈺) began displaying some new campaign posters recently, which curiously included the National Geographic logo in the upper left corner.



The National Geographic trademark also appeared along with another recognizable symbol, the olive leaf logo often used to indicate cinematic honors. These little details were no doubt included to give the candidate’s poster a bit of stylistic flair.

However, in her haste to grab voters’ attention, Li apparently overlooked copyright law, and National Geographic quickly took notice. But not before some confused members of the public began to wonder if Li’s campaign had been officially endorsed by the company.

On Friday, Nov. 16 the National Geographic Magazine’s Mandarin language Facebook account posted a clear warning to Li, and disavowed any support for the candidate’s campaign.

The message reads:

National Geographic firmly declares that the company has no relationship with any candidate or campaign in this election. It has recently come to the company’s attention that a political candidate has displayed the National Geographic English trademark on campaign documents without the company’s consent. National Geographic has contacted the candidate to request the immediate removal of the aforementioned materials, and the company's legal department is seeking redress via legal channels.

Li’s campaign office has yet to respond to the message, as of Saturday morning, Nov. 17, reports ETTtoday.



(Image from Facebook)