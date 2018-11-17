COFFS HARBOUR, Australia (AP) — Sebastien Ogier is playing it safe as he closes in on a sixth consecutive World Rally Championship title.

The French driver sat seventh and more than a minute behind Rally Australia leader Jari-Matti Latvala midway through Saturday's 10 stages.

The Ford driver only needs to finish ahead of Thierry Neuville to be crowned champion again. Neuville, who entered the rally just three points behind Ogier in what was billed as the tightest series finish in 15 years, is three places and almost a minute further behind.

Ogier says: "It's going to be hard to catch positions but the main goal is to stay head of Thierry."

The final six stages of the 24-stage, 319-kilometer (197-mile) rally are scheduled for Sunday.

