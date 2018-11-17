PORT MORESBY, Papua New Guinea (AP) — China's president says the world faces a choice of cooperation or confrontation in a speech to a summit of leaders that is divided by tensions stemming from increased U.S. protectionism.

President Xi Jinping expressed support for global free trading system that has underpinned his country's rise to world's second-biggest economy.

Xi says, "The future of mankind hinges on the choices we make."

Leaders of Pacific Rim countries that make up 60 percent of the world economy are meeting in the capital of Papua New Guinea for an annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.