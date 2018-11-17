LONDON (AP) — Neymar scored the only goal from the penalty spot as Brazil beat Uruguay 1-0 in a friendly on Friday.

The forward calmly placed his 76th-minute spot kick to the right side as Uruguay goalkeeper Martin Campana dived the wrong way. The penalty was awarded after defender Danilo was adjudged to have been brought down by Uruguay defender Diego Laxalt.

Neymar had a close-range goal disallowed as early as the 11th, and was largely ineffective for the rest of the match.

Though Brazil enjoyed most of the possession, Uruguay went closest to scoring before Neymar's penalty.

Striker Luis Suarez took advantage of a loose ball on the edge of the Brazil penalty area but his shot was flicked over the bar by goalkeeper Alisson.

Brazil had its goalkeeper to thank again in first-half injury time when he parried away a sharp volley from Suarez's forward partner, Edinson Cavani.

Alisson was called upon again early in the second half when he dived to his left to turn a low curling free kick from Suarez behind for a corner.

This was the first time Suarez and Cavani have played together since the World Cup round of 16, where Cavani was injured. Cavani's absence was noticeable when Uruguay was eliminated in the quarterfinals by eventual champion France.

Uruguay's latest defeat was its third in a row, while Brazil's winning streak since its World Cup quarterfinal defeat to Belgium was up to five.

Brazil plays Cameroon next in Milton Keynes, north of London, while Uruguay takes on world champion France at the Stade de France. Both are on Tuesday.