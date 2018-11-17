Academics, civil rights lawyers and journalists worry that an attempt by the United States to put WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange behind bars could damage the free speech protections provided by the First Amendment.

The prospect of such a prosecution became a lot more concrete when Assange's name accidentally surfaced in an unrelated legal filing, suggesting he is a Justice Department target.

Observers said Friday that charges against Assange could have repercussions for every news organization that covers national security in the United States.

WikiLeaks' recently appointed editor-in-chief, Kristinn Hrafnsson, called it "a very black day for journalism."