BC-US--Petroleum, US

By  Associated Press
2018/11/17 04:18

New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Friday:

(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)

LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
Open High Low Settle Chg.
Nov 56.58 57.96 55.89 56.46 unch
Dec 56.78 58.16 56.12 56.68 unch
Jan 56.95 58.36 56.35 56.88 Down .02
Feb 57.18 58.55 56.57 57.07 Down .03
Mar 57.33 58.70 56.91 57.25 Down .03
Apr 57.64 58.87 57.13 57.43 Down .03
May 57.65 59.01 57.11 57.58 Down .03
Jun 57.81 59.09 57.26 57.67 Down .05
Jul 58.56 59.10 57.66 57.76 Down .05
Aug 58.12 59.13 57.59 57.84 Down .06
Sep 58.40 59.17 57.48 57.90 Down .06
Oct 58.95 59.06 57.94 57.94 Down .07
Nov 58.13 59.26 57.52 57.97 Down .10
Dec 58.86 59.13 57.48 57.92 Down .11
Jan 57.87 Down .12
Feb 58.73 59.02 57.76 57.84 Down .12
Mar 57.79 Down .15
Apr 57.75 Down .16
May 58.52 58.90 57.46 57.73 Down .18
Jun 57.67 Down .18
Jul 57.62 Down .19
Aug 57.57 Down .21
Sep 57.54 Down .22
Oct 57.51 Down .23
Nov 57.75 58.61 57.08 57.49 Down .26
Dec 57.40 Down .29
Jan 57.34 Down .30
Feb 57.28 Down .32
Mar 57.23 Down .33
Apr 57.19 Down .34
May 57.73 58.04 56.98 57.17 Down .34
Jun 57.11 Down .34
Jul 57.08 Down .34
Aug 57.05 Down .34
Sep 57.03 Down .34
Oct 57.02 Down .33
Nov 57.51 57.90 56.58 57.03 Down .33
Dec 56.96 Down .33
Jan 56.90 Down .33
Feb 56.85 Down .33
Mar 56.81 Down .33
Apr 56.78 Down .33
May 56.76 Down .33
Jun 56.72 Down .33
Jul 56.69 Down .32
Aug 56.67 Down .32
Sep 56.66 Down .32
Oct 56.66 Down .31
Nov 57.33 57.33 56.60 56.66 Down .31
Dec 56.59 Down .30
Jan 56.52 Down .31
Feb 56.47 Down .30
Mar 56.43 Down .29
Apr 56.39 Down .30
May 56.36 Down .30
Jun 56.31 Down .30
Jul 56.27 Down .30
Aug 56.24 Down .30
Sep 56.22 Down .30
Oct 56.21 Down .30
Nov 55.98 56.21 55.98 56.21 Down .30
Dec 56.11 Down .30
Jan 56.06 Down .30
Feb 55.93 Down .30
Mar 55.85 Down .30
Apr 55.79 Down .30
May 55.76 Down .30
Jun 55.72 Down .29
Jul 55.69 Down .29
Aug 55.61 Down .29
Sep 55.59 Down .29
Oct 55.60 Down .29
Nov 55.61 Down .29
Dec 55.48 Down .29
Jan 55.42 Down .29
Feb 55.33 Down .29
Mar 55.29 Down .29
Apr 55.21 Down .29
May 55.11 Down .30
Jun 55.09 Down .30
Jul 55.04 Down .30
Aug 54.98 Down .30
Sep 54.95 Down .30
Oct 54.92 Down .30
Nov 54.88 Down .29
Dec 54.84 Down .30
Jan 54.80 Down .30
Feb 54.75 Down .31
Mar 54.73 Down .31
Apr 54.72 Down .31
May 54.63 Down .31
Jun 54.72 Down .31
Jul 54.73 Down .31
Aug 54.73 Down .32
Sep 54.78 Down .32
Oct 54.83 Down .32
Nov 54.68 Down .32
Dec 55.00 Down .32
Jan 55.03 Down .32