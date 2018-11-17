New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Friday:
(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)
|LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Nov
|56.58
|57.96
|55.89
|56.46
|unch
|Dec
|56.78
|58.16
|56.12
|56.68
|unch
|Jan
|56.95
|58.36
|56.35
|56.88
|Down .02
|Feb
|57.18
|58.55
|56.57
|57.07
|Down .03
|Mar
|57.33
|58.70
|56.91
|57.25
|Down .03
|Apr
|57.64
|58.87
|57.13
|57.43
|Down .03
|May
|57.65
|59.01
|57.11
|57.58
|Down .03
|Jun
|57.81
|59.09
|57.26
|57.67
|Down .05
|Jul
|58.56
|59.10
|57.66
|57.76
|Down .05
|Aug
|58.12
|59.13
|57.59
|57.84
|Down .06
|Sep
|58.40
|59.17
|57.48
|57.90
|Down .06
|Oct
|58.95
|59.06
|57.94
|57.94
|Down .07
|Nov
|58.13
|59.26
|57.52
|57.97
|Down .10
|Dec
|58.86
|59.13
|57.48
|57.92
|Down .11
|Jan
|57.87
|Down .12
|Feb
|58.73
|59.02
|57.76
|57.84
|Down .12
|Mar
|57.79
|Down .15
|Apr
|57.75
|Down .16
|May
|58.52
|58.90
|57.46
|57.73
|Down .18
|Jun
|57.67
|Down .18
|Jul
|57.62
|Down .19
|Aug
|57.57
|Down .21
|Sep
|57.54
|Down .22
|Oct
|57.51
|Down .23
|Nov
|57.75
|58.61
|57.08
|57.49
|Down .26
|Dec
|57.40
|Down .29
|Jan
|57.34
|Down .30
|Feb
|57.28
|Down .32
|Mar
|57.23
|Down .33
|Apr
|57.19
|Down .34
|May
|57.73
|58.04
|56.98
|57.17
|Down .34
|Jun
|57.11
|Down .34
|Jul
|57.08
|Down .34
|Aug
|57.05
|Down .34
|Sep
|57.03
|Down .34
|Oct
|57.02
|Down .33
|Nov
|57.51
|57.90
|56.58
|57.03
|Down .33
|Dec
|56.96
|Down .33
|Jan
|56.90
|Down .33
|Feb
|56.85
|Down .33
|Mar
|56.81
|Down .33
|Apr
|56.78
|Down .33
|May
|56.76
|Down .33
|Jun
|56.72
|Down .33
|Jul
|56.69
|Down .32
|Aug
|56.67
|Down .32
|Sep
|56.66
|Down .32
|Oct
|56.66
|Down .31
|Nov
|57.33
|57.33
|56.60
|56.66
|Down .31
|Dec
|56.59
|Down .30
|Jan
|56.52
|Down .31
|Feb
|56.47
|Down .30
|Mar
|56.43
|Down .29
|Apr
|56.39
|Down .30
|May
|56.36
|Down .30
|Jun
|56.31
|Down .30
|Jul
|56.27
|Down .30
|Aug
|56.24
|Down .30
|Sep
|56.22
|Down .30
|Oct
|56.21
|Down .30
|Nov
|55.98
|56.21
|55.98
|56.21
|Down .30
|Dec
|56.11
|Down .30
|Jan
|56.06
|Down .30
|Feb
|55.93
|Down .30
|Mar
|55.85
|Down .30
|Apr
|55.79
|Down .30
|May
|55.76
|Down .30
|Jun
|55.72
|Down .29
|Jul
|55.69
|Down .29
|Aug
|55.61
|Down .29
|Sep
|55.59
|Down .29
|Oct
|55.60
|Down .29
|Nov
|55.61
|Down .29
|Dec
|55.48
|Down .29
|Jan
|55.42
|Down .29
|Feb
|55.33
|Down .29
|Mar
|55.29
|Down .29
|Apr
|55.21
|Down .29
|May
|55.11
|Down .30
|Jun
|55.09
|Down .30
|Jul
|55.04
|Down .30
|Aug
|54.98
|Down .30
|Sep
|54.95
|Down .30
|Oct
|54.92
|Down .30
|Nov
|54.88
|Down .29
|Dec
|54.84
|Down .30
|Jan
|54.80
|Down .30
|Feb
|54.75
|Down .31
|Mar
|54.73
|Down .31
|Apr
|54.72
|Down .31
|May
|54.63
|Down .31
|Jun
|54.72
|Down .31
|Jul
|54.73
|Down .31
|Aug
|54.73
|Down .32
|Sep
|54.78
|Down .32
|Oct
|54.83
|Down .32
|Nov
|54.68
|Down .32
|Dec
|55.00
|Down .32
|Jan
|55.03
|Down .32