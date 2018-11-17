SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) — A judge has committed a 56-year-old woman to a psychiatric facility after she and her boyfriend appeared told a Texas church where a gunman killed more than two-dozen worshippers that the massacre was a hoax.

The San Antonio Express-News reports that U.S. District Judge Richard Farrer on Tuesday ordered that Jodie Mann be committed to a federal prison for mental health treatment. Court records indicate Mann also goes by the name "Conspiracy Granny."

Mann has already spent some months under mental evaluation after she and Robert Ussery in March confronted the pastor at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs , east of San Antonio.

The two face a variety of charges.

Authorities say the man who opened fire at the church last November died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound .