Ibero-American leaders meet amid economic, political woes

By  Associated Press
2018/11/17 00:57
Students of the University of San Carlos wearing hoods, sing protests songs during the ceremony to present Bolivia's president Evo Morales with a Hono

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, left, and Colombia's Vice President Marta Lucia Ramirez raise cups of coffee during an economic forum as part th

Bolivia's president Evo Morales is greeted by the crowd after he was awarded a Honorary Doctorate at the University of Guatemala, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2

ANTIGUA, Guatemala (AP) — More than a dozen presidents and a king are meeting in Guatemala for a summit of Ibero-American nations at a time of economic and political instability for a number of countries.

The summit with King Felipe of Spain comes as waves of people are migrating from Venezuela and Central America to flee poverty, violence and political persecution.

The leaders are set to discuss issues such as development and the economy at the gathering in Antigua.

Host President Jimmy Morales of Guatemala said Friday that the summit aims to "renew the region's commitment to sustainable development."