LOS ANGELES (AP) — Composer Lalo Schifrin has been nominated for six Academy Awards and gone home empty handed every time until now.

The Argentinian musician behind the iconic themes for "Mission: Impossible" and "Dirty Harry" will be accepting an honorary Oscar this Sunday at the Governors Awards in Hollywood, alongside actress Cicely Tyson and publicist Marvin Levy .

The 86-year-old has been studying music his entire life. Although he focuses more on classical compositions now instead of film scores, Schifrin says he has enjoyed the enduring popularity of his "Mission: Impossible" theme.