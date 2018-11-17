  1. Home
  2. World

Franklin's 'Amazing Grace' film finally get in theaters

By NEKESA MUMBI MOODY , AP Entertainment Writer,Associated Press
2018/11/17 00:20
FILE- In this July 27, 2010 photo, Aretha Franklin performs at The Mann Center for the Performing Arts in Philadelphia. More than 40 years after it wa

FILE- In this July 27, 2010 photo, Aretha Franklin performs at The Mann Center for the Performing Arts in Philadelphia. More than 40 years after it wa

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 40 years after it was filmed, a documentary detailing the making of Aretha Franklin's groundbreaking and best-selling album "Amazing Grace" has been released.

Though it contains what some consider one of Franklin's most brilliant performances, the Queen of Soul fought its release when she was alive. But her family has now given the film its blessing.

The producers behind the movie say their patience paid off in getting it to theaters.

It's a profound, brilliant display of one of the world's greatest singers performing in her element — the church.