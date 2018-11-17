  1. Home
  2. World

Brazil to begin selecting replacements for Cuban doctors

By  Associated Press
2018/11/17 00:20
Brazil's President-elect Jair Bolsonaro speaks during a press conference at the 1st Naval District in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. O

Brazil's President-elect Jair Bolsonaro speaks during a press conference at the 1st Naval District in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. O

FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2013 file photo, Cuban doctors observe a dental procedure during a a training session at a health clinic in Brasilia, Brazil.

FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2013 file photo, Cuban doctors observe a dental procedure during a a training session at a health clinic in Brasilia, Brazil.

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil's government says it will soon start selecting local doctors to replace the more than 8,000 Cuban physicians working in areas where medical services are scarce.

Cuba says it's recalling the physicians in the "More Doctors" program after Brazilian President-elect Jair Bolsonaro set conditions unacceptable to the island's government. He said the program could continue only if doctors get their full pay directly rather from the Cuban government and are able to bring their families with them. The doctors generally receive a fraction of the salary paid to the Cuban government.

Brazil's Health Ministry announced Friday it will start this month "to select professionals for the 8,332 positions that will be abandoned by the Cuban doctors."

The government launched the More Doctors program in 2013.