LONDON (AP) — Alexander Zverev set up a semifinal meeting with Roger Federer at the ATP Finals by defeating John Isner 7-6 (5), 6-3 on Friday.

The 21-year-old German is the youngest player to reach the semifinals at the season-ending tournament since 2009 and the first from his country since 2003.

Both Isner and Marin Cilic, who plays group winner Novak Djokovic in the late match, were eliminated by the result. Djokovic will face Kevin Anderson in Saturday's other semifinal match.

Isner needed to win in straight sets to have any chance of advancing and almost took the lead when he held a set point in 12th game of the opener. Zverev saved it with an ace and then played a faultless tiebreaker to eliminate the American.

Zverev converted his only break point of the match to take a 5-3 lead in the second set at the O2 Arena.

